Stocks to watch: Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, BEML, IndusInd Bank among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bajaj Finance, Adani Energy, Nestle India, SBI Life Shares of Bajaj Finance, Adani Energy, Nestle India, SBI Life will remain in focus as companies will declare Q1 earnings today.

Infosys Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services exporter, posted a 9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹6,921 crore for the quarter ending in June.

Bajaj Housing Finance Bajaj Finance subsidiary announced its first-quarter results, reporting a 33.4% increase in Net Interest Income to ₹887 crore, while net profit grew by 21% to ₹583 crore.

Tata Consumer Tata Consumer posted a 15% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for Q1FY26, rising to ₹334 crore from ₹290 crore in the same quarter last year.

Dr Reddy's Dr Reddy's reported a revenue of ₹8,542 crore, up from ₹7,672.7 crore in the previous year, though it fell slightly short of projections.

Force Motors The automobile major reported a 52.3% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹176.3 crore, while its revenue from operations grew by 21.9% to ₹2,297 crore for the June quarter.

BEML BEML has secured an order valued at ₹294 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 6x6 High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs).

Reliance Industries Welspun Corp has sold an additional 9.9% equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard to Nauyaan Tradings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, for ₹54.70 crore.

IndusInd Bank The board of the private lender has given its approval to raise up to ₹30,000 crore through a mix of debt securities and equity instruments such as ADRs, GDRs, and QIPs, subject to obtaining the required approvals from shareholders and regulators.

Inox Wind Inox Wind announced that its board has approved the specific terms for its proposed rights issue of equity shares worth up to ₹1,249 crore, after receiving in-principle approvals from both the BSE and NSE.