Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Infosys Infosys has announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with Citizens, one of the oldest and largest financial institutions in the United States. This partnership aims to leverage Infosys' deep expertise in financial services and advanced technologies—including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and automation—to develop cloud-native platforms and facilitate Citizens' transition away from traditional data centers.

Swelect Energy Swelect Energy Systems, a solar energy solutions provider, has announced securing orders surpassing 150 MW for its high-efficiency TOPCon Bi-facial solar photovoltaic modules.

Ola Electric Electric vehicle manufacturer has announced Holi flash sale offers for its S1 series of electric scooters. Discounts include up to ₹26,750 on the S1 Air and ₹22,000 on the S1 X+ (Gen 2). Additionally, the rest of the S1 lineup, including the S1 Gen 3 models, are available with discounts of up to ₹25,000, along with extra benefits valued at up to ₹10,500.

BEL The company has secured a contract with the Ministry of Defence worth ₹2,463 crore to supply and service Ashwini radars for the Indian Air Force. This brings the company's total orders for the current financial year to ₹17,030 crore.

Vedanta Vedanta's promoters will retain a majority stake exceeding 50% in each of its demerged entities, aiming to establish specialized companies better positioned to seize emerging opportunities.

NTPC Green Energy NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), a subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, has successfully commissioned the second and final segment of its 105 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-1) in Madhya Pradesh. This 50 MW addition elevates NTPC's total installed capacity to over 77,461 MW. The project's initial 55 MW segment commenced commercial operations on November 29, 2024.

Zydus Lifesciences Zynext Ventures, the venture capital arm of Zydus Lifesciences, has invested in Illexcor Therapeutics to support the development of innovative oral treatments for sickle cell disease. Illexcor's lead drug, ILX-002, is a Hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor designed to provide significant disease-modifying benefits for patients.

Also Read | Global trade war on the cards? Donald Trump warns of more tariffs

Satin Creditcare Network To secure funding from various lenders, the company, as the holding entity, will issue a Letter of Comfort or Side Letter to third parties concerning credit facilities obtained or to be obtained by its subsidiary, Satin Housing Finance, up to ₹300 crore, an increase from the previous limit of ₹200 crore, outstanding at any given time. This issuance does not constitute a guarantee by the company to fulfill the subsidiary's payment obligations in the event of default.

BEML The company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens India to jointly explore opportunities in the semi-high-speed and suburban passenger train sectors, as well as in the metro and commuter rail markets. Additionally, the company has signed an MoU with Dragflow S.R.L., an Italian firm, to enhance indigenous dredging solutions.

NHPC NHPC Board is scheduled to convene on March 19 to deliberate on the debt-raising strategy for the 2025-26 fiscal year.