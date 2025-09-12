Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Bharat Forge, Lodha, M&M, NBCC (India), and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Infosys: The Board approved a ₹18,000 crore share buyback at ₹1,800 per share, representing 10 crore shares or 2.41% of the company’s equity. Additionally, Infosys announced a ten-year strategic partnership with NYSE-listed HanesBrands Inc, a global apparel leader, under which it will collaborate on digital, business applications, and data transformation initiatives.

Bharat Forge: The company signed an MoU with UK-based Windracers to collaborate on the deployment, localisation, and application of its ULTRA Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology in India. Separately, Abu Dhabi-based MP3 International, a GRADEONE subsidiary, signed an agreement with Kalyani Strategic Systems (a wholly-owned arm of Bharat Forge) to supply critical artillery spare parts to the UAE.

Lodha Developers: The company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹30,000 crore with Lodha Developers to develop a large-scale data centre park in Palava. The project is expected to attract over ₹30,000 crore in combined investments from Lodha and multiple data centre players.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Its wholly-owned arm, Mahindra Holdings Ltd, will acquire stakes in Mahindra & Mahindra Contech and PSL Media & Communications, converting them into subsidiaries. The move is aimed at streamlining the group structure, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing transparency.

NBCC (India) Ltd: The company signed an MoU with RIICO to develop infrastructure projects worth ₹3,700 crore near Jaipur International Airport. The development will include a convention centre, Unity Mall, and other allied facilities across 95 acres on Tonk Road.

JBM Auto: Its subsidiary JBM Ecolife Mobility secured a $100 million long-term capital infusion from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to fund the deployment of modern, air-conditioned electric buses across Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat.

Cohance Lifesciences: The USFDA completed a general current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) audit of its API Unit-1 facility at Jaggaiahpet, Andhra Pradesh, between September 8–11. The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

JSW Infrastructure: Through its subsidiary JSW Port Logistics, the company acquired an 86-acre brownfield rail siding in Ballari, Karnataka, for ₹57 crore. The site was previously owned by Hothur Ispat.

Marico: The FMCG major signed a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 46.02% stake in HW Wellness Solutions, owner of the True Elements brand, for ₹138 crore. The acquisition follows its earlier purchase of a 53.98% stake in May 2022, making HW Wellness a full subsidiary.

GMR Power and Urban Infra: The Supreme Court dismissed civil appeals filed by Haryana’s Distribution Licensees and GRIDCO, upholding a 2019 Tribunal ruling that confirmed GMR Kamalanga Energy’s right to receive linkage coal on a pro-rata basis among project beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.