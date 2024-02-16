Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Coal India, Vedanta, Paytm, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, February 16:
Infosys: Recovering from the loss of a billion-dollar deal in December, Infosys has kicked off 2024 with momentum, securing two significant contracts. The most recent is a $300 million contract with Singapore-based Pacific International Lines running until 2027, according to industry executives. The Singapore deal marks Infosys's second significant multi-year contract announcement within a month, following a seven-year agreement with Irish food retailer Musgrave on 31 January to automate its IT functions using AI and cloud solutions. For the December-ended quarter, Infosys announced large deal total contract value of $3.2 billion in Q3FY24, a decline from $7.7 billion in 2QFY24. This includes a net new of 71%.
