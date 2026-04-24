Stocks to watch: Infosys, Cyient, Adani Energy, RIL, LTIMindtree, among top shares in focus today

Stocks to watch: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to witness heightened volatility on Friday, as investors navigate mixed global cues amid rising crude oil prices and lingering uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict, which continues to dampen risk appetite.

Early indicators, however, suggest a mildly positive opening. The Gift Nifty was hovering near the 24,233 mark, reflecting a premium of around 70 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures, pointing to a potentially higher start for domestic markets.

In the previous session, Indian equities came under significant pressure, marking a second straight day of decline. The benchmark Nifty 50 slipped below the crucial 24,200 level, highlighting continued selling interest across sectors.

The Sensex plunged 852.49 points, or 1.09%, to settle at 77,664.00, while the Nifty 50 declined 205.05 points, or 0.84%, to end the session at 24,173.05.

These are the top stocks that will remain in focus on Friday, April 24: Infosys: The IT major has projected FY27 revenue growth in the range of 1.5% to 3.5% in constant currency, largely matching Street expectations, while guiding for EBIT margins of 20% to 22%. For the March quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹8,501 crore, surpassing estimates, although constant currency revenue declined 1.3% sequentially, falling short of forecasts. The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹25 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Tata Capital: The company delivered a strong Q4FY26 performance, with net profit surging 80.5% year-on-year to ₹1,182 crore. Profit after tax rose 51% to ₹1,459 crore, while assets under management (excluding motor finance) expanded 28% to ₹2.52 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.57 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Adani Energy Solutions: The company posted a mixed set of Q4 numbers, with net profit rising 5.7% year-on-year to ₹683.8 crore and revenue increasing 16.8% to ₹7,443 crore. However, EBITDA declined 4.7% to ₹2,145 crore, leading to margin compression to 28.8% from 35.3% in the corresponding period last year.

Cyient: The company reported a mixed quarterly performance, with net profit declining 32.6% sequentially to ₹65.5 crore, even as revenue grew 4.2% to ₹1,926.9 crore. EBIT fell 6.8% to ₹155.8 crore, and margins narrowed to 8.09% from 9.04% in the previous quarter. The board has approved a share buyback of up to 64 lakh equity shares at ₹1,125 per share, aggregating to ₹720 crore.

LTIMindtree: The IT company reported Q4 results largely in line with expectations, with net profit at ₹1,387 crore, marginally higher than estimates of ₹1,375 crore, while revenue stood at ₹11,291.7 crore compared to forecasts of ₹11,155 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased 44.6% and revenue rose 4.7%.

Cipla: The drugmaker announced that its US subsidiary has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the first AB-rated generic version of Ventolin HFA, used in the treatment and prevention of bronchospasm in adults and children aged four years and above.

Indian Energy Exchange: Profit increased 10.8% YoY to ₹129.8 crore compared to ₹117.1 crore, while revenue rose 22.5% to ₹174.3 crore from ₹142.2 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share.

Also Read | From Gift Nifty to Infosys Q4 results: 10 key things that changed overnight

Mahindra Logistics: The company returned to profitability in Q4, reporting a net profit of ₹20.19 crore compared to a loss of ₹6.75 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue grew 14.1% year-on-year to ₹1,791.4 crore, while EBITDA rose 44.6% to ₹112.4 crore, with margins improving to 6.3% from 5%, supported by better operating leverage. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

UTI Asset Management Company: Total income declined 22.4% to ₹402 crore from ₹518 crore QoQ, while the company reported a net loss of ₹67 crore compared to a profit of ₹121 crore in the previous quarter. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹40 per share.

Results Today Reliance Industries, Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green Energy, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, DCB Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Lodha Developers, L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Supreme Petrochem, Tanla Platforms, and Zensar Technologies are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.