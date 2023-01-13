Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HCL Tech, PVR, Inox, Cyient, Shriram Fin, Zee Ent

PVR/Inox: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd. The merged entity -- PVR Inox Ltd -- will be India’s largest film exhibition entity with a network of more than 1,500 screens. While existing multiplex screens will retain their brands, new cinemas opened post the merger will be branded as PVR Inox. The merged entity will be named PVR Inox Ltd. After the merger, Inox promoters will own a 16.66% stake in the combined entity, while PVR founders will own 10.62%. PVR’s chairman and managing director Ajay Bijli would serve as managing director of the merged entity, and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli would be the executive director.