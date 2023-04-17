Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea

Tata Steel: Tata Steel's CEO, T V Narendran, stated that the company is continuing its pursuit of a financial package from the UK government, in response to a question about their stance on exiting the UK business. Narendran, who also serves as the Managing Director of Tata Steel, made these comments. "Tata Steel is still pursuing it (request) with the government there (UK)," he told PTI on the sidelines of an event in the national capital. He noted that there has been no conclusion to the request made for a financial package.