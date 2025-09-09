Stocks to watch: Infosys, HUDCO, RailTel, TVS Motor among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Sep 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Infosys, HUDCO, RailTel, TVS Motor among shares in focus today
Stocks to watch: Infosys, HUDCO, RailTel, TVS Motor among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Infosys

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services firm, will review a proposal for the buyback of its equity shares during its meeting scheduled for September 11.

Strides Pharma

The pharmaceutical company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has formed a strategic product development collaboration with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

HUDCO

The state-owned company announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) in Mumbai.

Godrej Consumer Products

The company’s subsidiary, PT Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia, has begun building a new manufacturing facility in Kendal, Indonesia, with an investment of 250 crore.

Coal India

Coal India was exploring the possibility of setting up data centres in its closed mines, utilizing existing infrastructure to cater to the nation's rising digital capacity needs while promoting sustainable development.

TVS Motor

The company will transfer the entire benefit of the GST rate cut to its customers across the ICE portfolio, starting September 22.

Brigade Enterprises

The real estate company announced that it has entered into a joint development agreement for a luxury housing project in East Bengaluru.

RailTel Corp

The company announced that it has secured several orders totaling approximately 396 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council. These include setting up Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs, Integrated Science and Mathematics (ISM) labs, smart classrooms, and supplying teaching materials.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has appointed Harshavardhan Chitale as its chief executive officer, effective January 5, 2026.

Bartonics India

The company has signed an MoU with Net Zero Initiative to explore opportunities in large-scale sustainable agriculture and the generation of carbon credits.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Stocks To WatchIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to watch: Infosys, HUDCO, RailTel, TVS Motor among shares in focus today
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.