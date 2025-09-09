Stocks to watch: Infosys, HUDCO, RailTel, TVS Motor among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Infosys Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services firm, will review a proposal for the buyback of its equity shares during its meeting scheduled for September 11.

Strides Pharma The pharmaceutical company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has formed a strategic product development collaboration with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

HUDCO The state-owned company announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) in Mumbai.

Godrej Consumer Products The company’s subsidiary, PT Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia, has begun building a new manufacturing facility in Kendal, Indonesia, with an investment of ₹250 crore.

Coal India Coal India was exploring the possibility of setting up data centres in its closed mines, utilizing existing infrastructure to cater to the nation's rising digital capacity needs while promoting sustainable development.

TVS Motor The company will transfer the entire benefit of the GST rate cut to its customers across the ICE portfolio, starting September 22.

Brigade Enterprises The real estate company announced that it has entered into a joint development agreement for a luxury housing project in East Bengaluru.

RailTel Corp The company announced that it has secured several orders totaling approximately ₹396 crore from the Bihar Education Project Council. These include setting up Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs, Integrated Science and Mathematics (ISM) labs, smart classrooms, and supplying teaching materials.

Hero MotoCorp Hero MotoCorp, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer, has appointed Harshavardhan Chitale as its chief executive officer, effective January 5, 2026.

Bartonics India The company has signed an MoU with Net Zero Initiative to explore opportunities in large-scale sustainable agriculture and the generation of carbon credits.