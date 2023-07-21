Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HUL, L&T, IndusInd Bank, M&M, IndiaMart

Here are the top ten stocks that could be in news on Friday:

Infosys: The IT services company announced an 11% increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarterto ₹5,945 crore. The firm's revenue showed a 10% rise, climbing to ₹37,933 crore. Due to macroeconomic uncertainties, it has reduced its full-year growth forecast to 1-3.5% in constant currency, down from 4-7% projected earlier.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG giant reported a 6.9% increase in its consolidated profit to ₹2,556 crore for the first quarter ended June amid gradual recovery in the FMCG industry, despite a challenging operating environment. The consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹15,679 crore against ₹14,757 crore. Total expenses increased to ₹12,167 crore, up from ₹11,531 crore a year ago.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company said a US court has allowed its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America to keep producing and selling the post-2020 version of its off-road vehicle Roxor in the US. The Eastern District Court of Michigan issued its order on Fiat Chrysler Automobile's (FCA) renewed motion to enjoin the Post-2020 Roxor. The court has on the basis of its analysis declined to apply the safe distance rule to this case as sought by FCA.

Larsen and Toubro: The engineering and construction behemoth plans to launch the first-ever share buyback offer in the company’s 85-year history. The board will meet on 25 July to consider the buyback and offer a special dividend on equity for fiscal 2023-24.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender announced that its board has given the approval to raise up to ₹20,000 crore through debt securities. The bank is set to raise these funds via any permitted mode on a private placement basis, amounting to an aggregate of ₹20,000 crore, or a corresponding amount in foreign currencies.

Persistent Systems: The IT company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹228.8 crore for the quarter ended June against ₹211.6 crore profit in the same period the previous year. The company reported its revenue from operations at ₹2,321.2 crore in Q1 against ₹1,878.1 crore in the quarter ended June. The company announced the appointment of Ajit Ranade as an independent director to its board.

IndiaMart: The online B2B marketplace reported a 78% surge in its net profit to ₹83 crore for the April-June quarter. The significant rise was attributed to a boosted user base, which resulted in 26% higher revenue. The company also revealed its plan to buy back 12,50,000 shares, valued at ₹500 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company and the defence ministry of Argentina have entered into a Letter of Intent (LoI) for productive cooperation and procurement of Light and Medium Utility Helicopters for Argentina's armed forces.

Jindal Stainless: The company said it has purchased the outstanding 74% stake in Odisha's Jindal United Steel Limited for ₹958 crore. Previously holding a 26% stake, the acquisition now renders JUSL a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jindal Stainless.

Union Bank of India: The state-owned bank recorded a more than 100% surge in net profit to ₹3,236 crore in the June quarter, powered by a reduction in bad loans and a rise in interest income. Its total income rose to ₹27,381 crore from ₹20,991 crore. The bank's interest income for the quarter increased to ₹23,478 crore from ₹18,174 crore in June 2022.

