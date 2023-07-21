Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HUL, L&T, IndusInd Bank, M&M, IndiaMart

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company said a US court has allowed its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America to keep producing and selling the post-2020 version of its off-road vehicle Roxor in the US. The Eastern District Court of Michigan issued its order on Fiat Chrysler Automobile's (FCA) renewed motion to enjoin the Post-2020 Roxor. The court has on the basis of its analysis declined to apply the safe distance rule to this case as sought by FCA.