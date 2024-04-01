Stocks to Watch: Infosys, India Cements, HDFC Bank, HAL, BOI, IOCL, Zomato
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Monday, April 1:
Infosys: The IT firm is set to receive a tax refund of ₹6,329 crore from the income tax department. However, the company is simultaneously facing a significant tax liability of ₹2,763 crore according to assessment orders. These orders are based on various provisions of the Income Tax Act of 1961. The refunds, inclusive of accumulated interest, pertain to assessment years from 2007-08 to 2018-19. Infosys stated in an exchange filing that it is currently assessing the impact of these orders on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024.
