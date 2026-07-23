Stocks to watch: Infosys, IndiGo, BPCL among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp decline on Wednesday, 22 July, with the benchmark indices ending nearly 1% lower each amid a broad-based selloff across sectors.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 715.06 points, or 0.92%, to settle at 76,755.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 191.45 points, or 0.79%, to close at 23,996.25.

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However, the market is likely to open on a cautious note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative start on Thursday, 23 July. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,887 mark, down over 101 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equities are poised for a weaker start, with investor sentiment remaining fragile as escalating tensions in the Middle East fuel a fresh surge in global oil prices and weigh on risk appetite. Early indications from Gift Nifty point to a modest gap-down opening, reflecting growing concerns over the conflict's potential impact on global energy supplies and inflation. The combination of elevated oil prices and persistent pressure on the Indian rupee is likely to keep investors cautious, with market participants expected to closely monitor geopolitical developments and energy markets for further direction,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Infosys, IndiGo, Meesho, Cipla, Vishal Mega Mart, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Shares of Infosys, IndiGo, Meesho, Cipla, Vishal Mega Mart, Motilal Oswal Financial Services will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q1 results 2026 today.

BPCL BPCL on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of ₹3,962 crore for the first quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹6,124 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Eternal Food delivery major Eternal on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹92 crore for the first quarter of FY27, registering a 268% year-on-year growth from ₹25 crore reported in the same period last year.

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IndusInd Bank Private sector lender on Wednesday reported a 46.5% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter. The bank's net profit stood at ₹1,002.5 crore during the quarter.

HPCL Maharatna PSU HPCL on Wednesday reported a net loss of ₹11,526.4 crore for the June quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹4,901.5 crore in the previous quarter, as lower marketing margins impacted its profitability.

Adani Green Adani Green Energy reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹845 crore for the first quarter, compared with ₹713 crore in the same period last year.

Dr Reddy's Dr Reddy's Laboratories posted a sharp 69% YoY decline in net profit to ₹444 crore (around $46 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

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IIFL Finance IIFL Finance reported a 189.3% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹675.1 crore in the first quarter, up from ₹233.4 crore a year earlier.

Sona BLW The company announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with DENSO Corporation, Japan, to form two joint ventures focused on developing, designing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced electric and hybrid powertrain systems across multiple vehicle segments.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.