Stocks to Watch: Infosys, ITC, ACC, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Power Grid

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday:

Infosys: IT services major Infosys on Thursday said it will invest an additional $1 million (about ₹7.2 crore) in ideaForge Technology, a UAV systems manufacturing company. "The company has agreed with ideaForge Technology...to invest an additional USD 1 million (earlier, the company had invested USD 1.5 million in 2016) taking the cumulative investment to USD 2.5 million as of date, subject to necessary closing conditions," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

ITC: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,587.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. ITC Ltd had posted a net profit of ₹4,047.87 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Sun Pharma: The company and its senior officials, including Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, have settled with regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of listing obligation and disclosure requirements norms.

Ashok Leyland: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported a net loss of ₹19 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of ₹28 crore in October-December quarter of 2019-20.

Novartis: Drug firm Novartis India on Thursday reported a net loss of ₹71 lakh for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of ₹7.73 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ACC: Cement maker ACC Ltd reported a 72.88% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹472.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2020. The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a net profit of ₹273.28 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

NHPC: State-owned hydropower giant NHPC reported a 50% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹961.64 crore for the December quarter. Its consolidated net profit was ₹639.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.

Power Grid: The company posted 26% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,367.71 crore for December quarter 2020-21 mainly on the back of higher revenues. The net profit of the company was ₹2,672.03 crore in the year-ago period.

GIC: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) reported a net profit of ₹987.42 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The insurer has reported a loss of ₹1,069.64 crore in the year-ago period. GIC Re had posted a net profit of ₹230.06 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020.

Bayer CropScience: The company reported a 34.18% decline in profit before exceptional items and tax (PBT) to ₹106.1 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The revenue from operations grew by 7.51 per cent to ₹918.2 crore during the quarter under review, compared to ₹854 crore in the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via