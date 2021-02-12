Stocks to Watch: Infosys, ITC, ACC, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Power Grid

Infosys: IT services major Infosys on Thursday said it will invest an additional $1 million (about ₹7.2 crore) in ideaForge Technology, a UAV systems manufacturing company. "The company has agreed with ideaForge Technology...to invest an additional USD 1 million (earlier, the company had invested USD 1.5 million in 2016) taking the cumulative investment to USD 2.5 million as of date, subject to necessary closing conditions," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

