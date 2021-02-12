Subscribe
Stocks to Watch: Infosys, ITC, ACC, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Power Grid
Photo: PTI

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, ITC, ACC, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Power Grid

2 min read . 08:18 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • ITC Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of 3,587.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company had posted a net profit of 4,047.87 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday:

Here's a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday:

Infosys: IT services major Infosys on Thursday said it will invest an additional $1 million (about 7.2 crore) in ideaForge Technology, a UAV systems manufacturing company. "The company has agreed with ideaForge Technology...to invest an additional USD 1 million (earlier, the company had invested USD 1.5 million in 2016) taking the cumulative investment to USD 2.5 million as of date, subject to necessary closing conditions," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

ITC: The company reported a consolidated net profit of 3,587.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. ITC Ltd had posted a net profit of 4,047.87 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Sun Pharma: The company and its senior officials, including Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi, have settled with regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of listing obligation and disclosure requirements norms.

Ashok Leyland: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported a net loss of 19 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of 28 crore in October-December quarter of 2019-20.

Novartis: Drug firm Novartis India on Thursday reported a net loss of 71 lakh for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of 7.73 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ACC: Cement maker ACC Ltd reported a 72.88% jump in consolidated net profit to 472.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2020. The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a net profit of 273.28 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

NHPC: State-owned hydropower giant NHPC reported a 50% rise in its consolidated net profit to 961.64 crore for the December quarter. Its consolidated net profit was 639.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2019.

Power Grid: The company posted 26% rise in consolidated net profit at 3,367.71 crore for December quarter 2020-21 mainly on the back of higher revenues. The net profit of the company was 2,672.03 crore in the year-ago period.

GIC: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) reported a net profit of 987.42 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The insurer has reported a loss of 1,069.64 crore in the year-ago period. GIC Re had posted a net profit of 230.06 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020.

Bayer CropScience: The company reported a 34.18% decline in profit before exceptional items and tax (PBT) to 106.1 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. The revenue from operations grew by 7.51 per cent to 918.2 crore during the quarter under review, compared to 854 crore in the year-ago period.

