Stocks to watch: Infosys, Jio Financial, Trent, BEL among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market posted sharp declines on Wednesday, 23 April, snapping a three-day gaining streak. The Sensex plunged 756.84 points, or 0.95%, to close at 78,516.49, while the Nifty 50 dropped 198.50 points, or 0.81%, to settle at 24,378.10.

Looking at the Gift Nifty trends, the Indian stock market is likely to continue its losing streak on Thursday, as the index signals a negative opening. The Gift Nifty index is down 157 points, trading at 24,211 as compared to the previous close of 24,364.

“Indian markets are expected to begin today’s session on a negative note, with Gift Nifty indicating a soft opening around the 24,250 zone. While global cues remain somewhat mixed, the underlying tone has turned cautious, as investors grapple with rising geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, and a crucial phase of the earnings season,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Thursday, April 23 -

Infosys, Adani Green Solutions, Tata Capital, Union Bank of India Shares of Infosys, Adani Green Solutions, Tata Capital, and Union Bank of India will remain in focus today as companies will be declaring their Q4 results 2026 on Thursday.

Trent Lifestyle retailer Trent reported a 26% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with earnings rising to ₹400 crore from ₹318 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Jio Financial Services Jio Financial Services and Allianz Group on Wednesday entered into a binding agreement to establish a 50:50 primary insurance joint venture, marking their entry into India’s general and health insurance sectors and formalising a partnership initially announced in July 2025.

SBI Life SBI Life Insurance reported a slight drop in its standalone profit to ₹805 crore for the fourth quarter, marking a decline of around 1% compared to the same period last year.

Bharat Electronics Bharat Electronics (BEL) has won new defence contracts worth ₹569 crore at the beginning of FY27, further boosting its order book following a strong performance in FY26.

Tata Communications The company posted a weak fourth quarter in terms of profitability, with net profit dropping 74.7% year-on-year to ₹263.25 crore, down from ₹1,040.5 crore.

L&T Technology Services The company reported a mixed performance for the March quarter on Wednesday, as both revenue and profit fell short of Street expectations, although margins improved on a sequential basis.

Hindustan Copper State-owned Hindustan Copper (HCL) has earmarked a capital expenditure of ₹7,188.90 crore over the next five years to expand its mining operations.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Unimech Aerospace, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Innomech Aerospace Toolings, has approved an investment of up to ₹450 crore to acquire Hobel Bellows Co, a partnership firm, via Hobel Bellows.

Eveready Industries India The company has set up a new alkaline battery manufacturing plant in Jammu with an investment of about ₹200 crore, with the goal of increasing domestic output and lowering reliance on imports.