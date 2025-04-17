Stocks to watch: Infosys, Jio Financial, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Paytm among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Infosys, Jio Financial Services, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life Shares of Infosys, Jio Financial, HDFC AMC, and HDFC Life are likely to be in the spotlight as these companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings on Thursday.

UltraTech Cement UltraTech Cement is set to acquire a 26% stake in AMPIN C&I Power Eight, a company involved in the generation and transmission of renewable energy, for a consideration of ₹25 crore.

Hindustan Unilever HUL has filed a case in the Bombay High Court against Honasa Consumer, alleging that it has disparaged its brand.

Wipro IT services giant Wipro Ltd posted a net profit of ₹3,570 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, marking a 26% increase from ₹2,835 crore reported during the same period last year.

BHEL BHEL has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for electrolyser systems used in hydrogen production. The Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology obtained from BARC will allow BHEL to fully develop alkaline electrolyser systems domestically.

IRFC The High Court of Judicature at Madras has ruled in favor of IRFC by allowing its writ petitions and has annulled the contested order dated December 4, 2024, issued by the Assistant Commissioner (ST) concerning a tax demand of ₹230.55 crore.

ICICI Bank ICICI Bank, the second-largest private sector lender in India, has cut its savings account interest rates by 25 basis points, aligning with recent rate reductions made by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of the company, has voluntarily surrendered all 2.1 crore ESOPs allotted to him under the One 97 Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019, effective immediately. As a result, there will be a one-time, non-cash ESOP expense of ₹492 crore recorded in Q4 FY25, which will lead to a corresponding decrease in ESOP expenses in the coming years.

Hero Motocorp The company has declared a temporary halt in production from April 17 to 19 at four of its manufacturing facilities—Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana—citing short-term supply alignment. Operations are scheduled to resume on April 21.

SBI Cards and Payments Services India's leading standalone credit card issuer has teamed up with Tata Digital to introduce the Tata Neu SBI Card, designed to offer a premium and highly rewarding shopping experience for customers from different segments.