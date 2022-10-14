Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Reliance, HDFC Life, Tata Steel

Mindtree: IT company Mindtree on Thursday reported a 27.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹508.7 crore for the September quarter. Seen sequentially, the net profit was about 8% higher than in the June quarter. The Q2 revenue came in at about ₹3,400.4 crore, growing 8.9% over the previous sequential quarter and 31.5% on the year. The total contract value or TCV in the fiscal's first half crossed USD 1 billion for the first time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}