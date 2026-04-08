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Stocks to watch: Infosys, Ola Electric, GAIL among 10 shares in focus today amid US-Iran war ceasefire deal

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to start Wednesday’s session on a positive note. Here's a list of ten stocks that will remain in focus today amid IS-Iran war ceasefire deal.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated8 Apr 2026, 08:33 AM IST
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On Tuesday, Indian equities extended gains for a fourth straight day, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 23,100 level.
On Tuesday, Indian equities extended gains for a fourth straight day, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 23,100 level. (Pixabay)
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Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to start Wednesday’s session on a positive note, tracking a global market rally triggered by the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

Indicators from Gift Nifty also suggest a gap-up opening for domestic markets, with the index trading near the 23,840 mark—about 689 points above the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are set for a strong gap-up opening, with Gift Nifty rebounding sharply to the 23,800 zone after a weak overnight trend. The shift reflects a decisive improvement in global risk sentiment following a temporary de-escalation in West Asia tensions. Volatility is likely to ease in today’s session. India VIX, which closed near 24.7, may see further cooling as fear unwinds, leading to some moderation in option premiums and improved trading conditions,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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Also Read | Stock Market Today Live: Gift Nifty signals gap-up opening for Nifty 50, Sensex

On Tuesday, Indian equities extended gains for a fourth straight day, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 23,100 level. The Sensex rose 509.73 points, or 0.69%, to end at 74,616.58, while the Nifty 50 advanced 155.40 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 23,123.65.

Stocks to Watch

Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war ceasefire deal, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 —

Infosys

The IT company has unveiled a strategic partnership with Harness, an AI-powered software delivery platform, aimed at speeding up agentic AI-driven transformation in software delivery for enterprises worldwide.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric on Tuesday announced that its indigenously developed lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell is now ready, marking a significant milestone in its effort to accelerate electric mobility and establish a fully integrated energy ecosystem.

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Muthoot Finance

The company has fixed April 13, 2026, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend for FY26, pending approval from the board.

GAIL

According to a regulatory filing, based on the declaration submitted by Jha, he is not disqualified from holding the position of Director under any order issued by SEBI or any other authority.

Aditya Birla Capital

The Competition Commission of India has cleared an investment of about 2,750 crore in the company’s subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, to be made by Indriya, an entity affiliated with Advent International.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Dapagliflozin & Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets. These tablets are prescribed to help manage blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 Diabetes.

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SRF

The company on Tuesday reported a tax demand of 327.44 crore for the assessment year 2022–23, attributing it to a technical error in an order issued by the Income Tax Department’s Assessment Unit.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries

The company has secured a fresh order valued between 1,500 crore and 3,000 crore from Energy ONE to build four dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers, each with a capacity of 92,500 DWT.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Biocon

The global biopharmaceutical firm has announced the commercial rollout of Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) in the United States.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions

The company announced that it has commissioned a 185 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Kalavad, Gujarat, as the renewable energy firm continues to expand its portfolio in one of India’s major industrial states.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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