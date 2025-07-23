Stocks to watch: Infosys, Paytm, IRFC, ONGC, Hyundai Motor among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Dr Reddy's, Coforge Shares of Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Dr Reddy's, Coforge will remain in focus on Wednesday as companies will declare Q1 results.

One97 Communications (Paytm) One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech platform Paytm, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹122.5 crore in the first quarter, marking a turnaround to profitability.

Dixon Technologies The electronic manufacturing services company posted a robust performance in Q1 FY26, with revenue surging 95% year-on-year to ₹12,835 crore.

United Breweries The company posted a 6.4% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching ₹184 crore.

IRFC Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) posted a strong double-digit increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ending in June.

Hyundai Motor India The company has been served a tax demand of ₹517 crore by the GST authorities, which includes ₹258 crore as compensation cess and an equivalent amount as penalty.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) The board of the state-run energy major has approved a true-up amount of up to ₹5,082 crore to be distributed by its subsidiaries under ONGC Videsh for the Area 1 Mozambique LNG project during FY26–27.

Dalmia Bharat The cement manufacturer posted a 171% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching ₹393 crore, but fell short of Street expectations of ₹425 crore.

JSW Infrastructure The company reported robust Q1 FY26 results, with total revenue increasing by 19% year-on-year to ₹1,314 crore and profit after tax (PAT) surging 31.5% to ₹384 crore.

Cyient DLM Cyient DLM reported a 30% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹7.5 crore, even though its revenue increased by 8% to ₹278 crore.