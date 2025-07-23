Stocks to watch: Infosys, Paytm, IRFC, ONGC, Hyundai Motor among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Jul 2025, 08:23 AM IST
Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Dr Reddy's, Coforge

Shares of Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Dr Reddy's, Coforge will remain in focus on Wednesday as companies will declare Q1 results.

One97 Communications (Paytm)

One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech platform Paytm, posted a consolidated net profit of 122.5 crore in the first quarter, marking a turnaround to profitability.

Dixon Technologies

The electronic manufacturing services company posted a robust performance in Q1 FY26, with revenue surging 95% year-on-year to 12,835 crore.

United Breweries

The company posted a 6.4% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching 184 crore.

IRFC

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) posted a strong double-digit increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ending in June.

Hyundai Motor India

The company has been served a tax demand of 517 crore by the GST authorities, which includes 258 crore as compensation cess and an equivalent amount as penalty.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

The board of the state-run energy major has approved a true-up amount of up to 5,082 crore to be distributed by its subsidiaries under ONGC Videsh for the Area 1 Mozambique LNG project during FY26–27.

Dalmia Bharat

The cement manufacturer posted a 171% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching 393 crore, but fell short of Street expectations of 425 crore.

JSW Infrastructure

The company reported robust Q1 FY26 results, with total revenue increasing by 19% year-on-year to 1,314 crore and profit after tax (PAT) surging 31.5% to 384 crore.

Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM reported a 30% year-on-year decline in net profit to 7.5 crore, even though its revenue increased by 8% to 278 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

