Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Reliance Industries, banks, Mindtree

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

Infosys: The IT major raised its revenue growth guidance to 2-3% for the year to 31 March from the earlier 0-2% in constant-currency terms. Its profit for the quarter to September rose 20.5% to ₹4,845 crore from a year ago. Revenue grew 8.6%.

Reliance Industries: The company's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures has received the subscription amount of ₹ 5,550 crore from KKR and allotted 81,348,479 equity shares to the PE company as per earlier agreement.

Banks and financials: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to give the government a month to implement a waiver of compound interest on loans of up to ₹2 crore, saying it expects the government to implement the proposal by 2 November.

Telecom companies: The telecom department has opposed splitting of upfront payment that mobile companies need to make to renew permits for spectrum that will expire from July 21.

Multiplex shares: Cinema halls are set to reopen from today after a seven-month gap due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. The government had released the standard operating procedures for cinema halls and theatres to open across the country in the fifth phase of unlock.

Future Enterprises: The company has defaulted on payment of interest due on non-convertible debentures. Future Group founder Kishore Biyani has said the retailer lost nearly ₹7,000 crore revenue in first three-four months of the pandemic which led him to sell his business to Reliance Industries.

Bharti Airtel: The telco has tied up with global technology companies to develop products to power 4G and 5G networks based on Open Radio Access Network technology, the Business Standard reported. These companies include Rakuten, a Japanese e-commerce giant and 4G operator.

Mindtree: The IT company will announce its September quarter earnings today. The comapny's dollar revenue for the June quarter declined 9% sequentially to $253.2 million, while net profit rose 3.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The board of directors at the capital-starved lender are set to meet today to firm up on a rights issue amounting to up to ₹1,000 crore. Deliberations on the proposed merger with Clix Group may also be an agenda, according to the Business Standard.

Hindustan Zinc: The leading zinc producer has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government of Gujarat for a greenfield zinc smelter project in Tapi in South Gujarat.

