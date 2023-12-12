Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Sun Pharma, DLF, Dixon Tech, RVNL

Following are the top ten stocks that are likely to be in news on Tuesday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys: India's second-largest IT services company on Monday said Nilanjan Roy, its chief financial officer has tendered his resignation. Jayesh Sanghrajka, a member within the company, will be taking over the role. Roy chose to resign to pursue personal ambitions beyond the scope of the company.

Sun Pharma: The pharma major has increased its bid to purchase the outstanding shares of its US subsidiary, Taro Pharma. The revised offer stands at $43 per share in cash, an increase from the previous offer of $38 per share. This move is part of Sun Pharma's strategic plan, announced in May, to acquire 100% ownership of Taro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dixon Technologies: The electronics manufacturing company's fully-owned subsidiary, Padget Electronics has secured a manufacturing deal with global tech leader Lenovo to manufacture a range of IT hardware, particularly focusing on laptops and notebooks.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-owned company has secured an order worth ₹543 crore from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation. This project, involving the construction of elevated stations for the Indore Metro Rail Project, is scheduled for completion in 1,092 days.

Aster DM Healthcare: Private equity firm KKR & Co., Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Blackstone-backed Care Hospitals have submitted non-binding term sheets to acquire a stake in the Indian business of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, two people aware of the matter told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir Bank: The lender has launched a qualified institutional placement to raise ₹750 crore in capital. This initiative is a strategic step towards strengthening the bank's financial stability and supporting its growth plans. The board had earlier determined a floor price of ₹112.66 per share.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company has announced the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on Monday. The company's Securities Issuance Committee has set the floor price for the QIP at ₹365.02 per share.

DLF: The real estate company said its Chief Financial Officer Vivek Anand has tendered his resignation and will maintain his role as CFO until February. Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi, who currently oversees all corporate functions including finance, will now also supervise the Group Finance, IT, and secretarial functions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

REC: The maharatna company has entered into a loan agreement for 200 million euros with KfW, the German development bank. In the sixth credit line established under the Indo-German development cooperation, this agreement reflects REC's dedication to improving the distribution infrastructure of discoms, the company said.

BLS International Services: The company has been awarded the contract to manage consular, passport, and visa services for the High Commission of India in Canada. This agreement includes overseeing these services at the HCI located in Ottawa, as well as at the Consulate Generals of India (CGIs) in Toronto and Vancouver.

