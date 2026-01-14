Stocks to watch: Infosys, Tata Elxsi, NLC India among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: Indian indices - the Sensex and Nifty 50 - are likely to open on a weaker note on Wednesday, tracking weak cues from global markets.

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday, while US stocks closed lower overnight as selling pressure in financial shares weighed on sentiment.

" Indian equity markets are likely to trade steady to mildly cautious today, following a mixed close in the previous session. Sentiment remains guarded amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, tariff-related uncertainties, persistent FII selling, and firmer crude prices. While select Asian markets are showing pockets of strength, global cues are mixed, with U.S. indices ending overnight in the red," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Tuesday, domestic markets ended in the red amid profit booking, driven by ongoing concerns over US tariffs, continued foreign fund outflows, and mixed global signals.

The Sensex declined 250.48 points, or 0.30%, to finish at 83,627.69, while the Nifty 50 slipped 57.95 points, or 0.22%, to close at 25,732.30.

“Domestic equities experienced a downturn due to renewed concerns about potential U.S. tariffs on countries trading with Iran, overshadowing the initial optimism from the newly appointed U.S. ambassador's positive statements on the trade deal. Investor sentiment remained cautious amidst the rupee's weakness, rising crude prices, higher U.S. bond yields, and persistent FII outflows,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today.

Infosys, Groww, HDFC AMC, Waaree Renewable Shares of Infosys, Groww, HDFC AMC, and Waaree Renewable will remain in focus as companies are set to declare their December 2025 quarter results today.

Larsen & Toubro L&T said that the oil project tenders in Kuwait, which are reportedly at risk of being cancelled, do not form part of its order book, aiming to allay investor concerns after the company’s shares saw a sharp decline following the report.

Tata Elxsi Tata Elxsi posted a 45% decline in its third-quarter profit on Tuesday, largely impacted by a one-off expense related to the implementation of the country’s new labour codes.

ICICI Lombard ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a drop in its third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as increased payouts to agents and employees more than offset robust demand in the retail health and motor insurance segments.

Just Dial The company reported a 10.2% year-over-year decline in net profit to ₹117.9 crore in the third quarter, down from ₹131.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Meanwhile, revenue grew 6.4% to ₹305.6 crore, and EBITDA climbed 9.6% to ₹95.2 crore.

5paise Capital The company reported a 24% year-over-year decline in net profit to ₹12.3 crore for the December quarter, down from ₹16.2 crore in the same period last year.

NLC India The Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Coal has entered into a non-binding MoU with the Gujarat government to set up large-scale renewable energy projects in the state, with an estimated investment of about ₹25,000 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank IOB said its Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO), during a meeting on January 13, 2026, reviewed the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) as of January 10, 2026, and cleared a 5 basis points cut in the overnight MCLR, which will take effect from January 15, 2026.

Interach Building Solutions The company has won a domestic contract valued at approximately ₹130 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.