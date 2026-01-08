Stocks to watch: Infosys, Tata Steel, Eternal, Angel One among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note on Thursday, January 8, amid mixed cues from Asian markets.

Early indicators from Gift Nifty also suggested a weak start, with the index trading at 26,184—about 42 points, or 0.16%, lower than its previous close.

On Wednesday, January 7, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their decline for a third consecutive session, influenced by mixed global signals.

The Sensex slipped 102 points, or 0.12%, to end at 84,961.14, while the Nifty 50 eased 38 points, or 0.14%, to close at 26,140.75. However, broader markets outperformed, as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.47% and 0.12%, respectively.

“ Indian equity markets ended today’s session on a subdued and cautious note, with investors adopting a selective approach amid mixed domestic and global cues. Market participation remained largely stock-specific, as buying interest was restricted to companies with stable fundamentals and clear earnings visibility. Elevated geopolitical tensions and renewed tariff-related concerns continued to cap risk appetite and deter aggressive positioning,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today.

Infosys The IT major said it has entered into a strategic alliance with Cognition to expand the rollout of Devin, Cognition’s AI software agent, across enterprises worldwide.

Tata Steel The company delivered its strongest-ever quarterly performance in India in Q3FY26, with crude steel production increasing to 6.34 million tonnes—up 12% sequentially and annually—supported by higher output from its Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar plants. This is likely to attract D-Street investors.

HUDCO The state-owned firm has entered into a non-binding MoU with the Chhattisgarh government to extend financial support of up to ₹1 lakh crore over the next five years for housing and infrastructure initiatives.

Angel One Angel One’s board of directors is scheduled to meet on January 15 to review a potential stock split, announce its first interim dividend for FY 2025-26, and release the earnings for the December quarter. The stock is likely to boost investor perception of affordability and liquidity, potentially attracting more buyers.

Eternal Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has been issued a goods and services tax (GST) demand, including interest and penalties, totaling ₹3.69 crore for the period from April 2019 to March 2020.

Gland Pharma Gland Pharma, a pharmaceutical company specializing in generic injectables and ophthalmic products, has secured approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Olopatadine Hydrochloride. The product is considered therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Pataday Once Daily Relief 0.7%, marketed by Alcon Laboratories Inc.

IndiGo The Competition Commission has requested information from IndiGo and the aviation regulator DGCA to evaluate whether the country’s largest airline engaged in unfair business practices amid last month’s widespread flight cancellations, according to PTI.

Midwest The mining firm has been awarded a quarry lease work order by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Mines & Geology, permitting it to mine coloured quartzite blocks at Hanumanthunipadu in Prakasam district.

Adani Green Energy The company’s subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B Limited, has signed a Power Consumption Agreement along with a Tripartite Agreement to supply 20.8 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy to Asahi India Glass.

IRB Infrastructure Developers The company posted a 12% year-on-year increase in total gross toll collections, reaching ₹753.8 crore in December 2025, compared with ₹674.7 crore in the same month last year, supported by continued traffic growth on major routes.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.