Stocks to Watch: Infosys, TCS, Bharti Airtel, HDFC AMC, Axis Bank, Asian Paints

IT companies: President Donald Trump has signed an order temporarily halting access to several employment-based visas, affecting hundreds of thousands of people seeking to work in the US. The order freezes new H1-B and H-4 visas, used by technology workers and their families, as well as L visas for intracompany transfers and most J visas for work- and study-abroad programs, through the end of the year. The issuance of new green cards will also remain halted through the end of the year.