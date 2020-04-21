Stocks to Watch: Infosys, TCS, M&M, oil marketing firms, Kalpataru Power

Here is a list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Tuesday:

Infosys: The IT major, after market hours on Monday, announced its earnings for the quarter ended March. It followed the trend set by its peers, refraining from projecting revenue growth guidance for FY21 on the back of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

OMCs: Investors may watch stocks of oil marketing companies, or OMCs, as global crude oil prices on Monday crashed to negative for the first time in history due to demand concerns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) will be key stocks in focus today.

TCS: The IT giant has entered into a strategic partnership with direct selling company, Amway, to transform the latter’s global technology operations.

M&M: India Ratings has assigned a rating of IND AAA with a stable outlook to the auto company’s non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹750 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, JMC Projects (India) Ltd, has re-started collecting toll at all four plazas on the directions of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the road ministry, and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Ltd (MPRDC).

ICICI Prudential: The insurance company today will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March. Separately, cement maker ACC Ltd and rating agency Crisil Ltd will also report their earnings for the said quarter.

Ashoka Buildcoin: The company, on the directions of the government, has resumed the collection of toll at all plazas. It has also received permission to restart construction activity and road/power projects at various locations.

Amara Raja Batteries: The company has partially resumed its operations, on the lines of the Centre's order to lift the national lockdown in a phased manner. However, most operations remain suspended due to restrictions on movement of goods and people.

Excel Industries: The crop protection chemicals maker has re-started manufacturing operations and plans to gradually scale them up based on customer requirements.