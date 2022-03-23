Stocks to Watch: Infosys, TCS, Paytm, Vodafone Idea, Adani Ports

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Sun TV Network are under the F&O ban for 23 March. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Here is the list of the stocks that could be in focus on Wednesday
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Here is the list of the stocks that could be in focus on Wednesday
Infosys: Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency, for €50 million (approx. ₹419 crore). The strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen Infosys’s digital experience capabilities in Germany, across Europe, and Northeast Asia.
Infosys: Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency, for €50 million (approx. ₹419 crore). The strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen Infosys’s digital experience capabilities in Germany, across Europe, and Northeast Asia.
TCS: The buyback issue of IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will close on 23 March. The company planned to buy back up to 4 crore equity shares from eligible shareholders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One97 Communications: The parent of Paytm has said there was no information to be disclosed which may have a bearing on the price/volume of shares of the company. It added that business fundamentals remain robust. BSE had sought clarification from One 97 Communications Ltd. on the steep fall in the company’s shares. On Tuesday, Paytm shares fell 3.8% to ₹543.90 on BSE. They are now down 75% from the issue price of ₹2,150 apiece.
Adani Ports & SEZ: The largest integrated transport utility in India and a part of the diversified Adani Group crossed 300 million metric tons in cargo handling at its ports as of March 20, a first in its 22-year history. The company is confident of achieving the goal of handing 500 million metric tons by 2025 and emerge as the world’s largest private ports company by 2030.
Vodafone Idea: The telco and its promoters have called upon the government to speed up the process of conversion of interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into government equity, saying it is critical to the cash-strapped telco’s efforts to raise funds from external investors. Vodafone Idea had declared March end as the deadline for raising fresh funds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jubilant Food Works: Will acquire the remaining 10% share in its joint venture Jubilant Golden Harvest from Golden Harvest. After this, Jubilant Food Works would when Golden Harvest's 49% stake in the JV, making JGHL, which offers domino's pizza in Bangladesh, a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group-backed company is set to launch a qualified institutional placement of ₹2,000 crore as the hotel chain braces for business expansion shrugging off the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit Suisse and ICICI Securities are helping it with the fund raise.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: A board-appointed committee has approved the company's proposal to raise capital up to ₹50,000 crore through bonds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Brigade Enterprises: The real estate company has entered into the plotted development space with a 66-acre residential project in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. The project is a strategic joint development that will offer plot sizes ranging from 1,200 square feet to 2,400 square feet.
RailTel Corporation: The company has received work order from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for installation of RailTel's MPLS-VPN services for 5 years. The work order is worth ₹11.57 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!