Stocks to Watch: Infosys, TCS, Paytm, Vodafone Idea, Adani Ports

One97 Communications: The parent of Paytm has said there was no information to be disclosed which may have a bearing on the price/volume of shares of the company. It added that business fundamentals remain robust. BSE had sought clarification from One 97 Communications Ltd. on the steep fall in the company’s shares. On Tuesday, Paytm shares fell 3.8% to ₹543.90 on BSE. They are now down 75% from the issue price of ₹2,150 apiece.