Stocks to Watch: Infosys, TVS Electronics, TCS, Gillette India, NTPC

Sobha Ltd: Markets regulator Sebi has disposed of the adjudication proceedings against realty firm Sobha Ltd and four individuals following settlement in a case pertaining to alleged fraudulent trading and disclosure lapses. A settlement amount of ₹2,92,50,000 has been paid by the four individuals. Among others, it was alleged that Sobha Ltd had misrepresented the receivables for the construction of residence of one D K Shivakumar (DKS) and misreported service tax/GST dues of the individual in three financial years -- 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.