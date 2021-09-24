NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday:

Infosys Ltd: Is focused on rapidly resolving challenges in the income tax (I-T) e-filing portal by working closely with chartered accountants and dedicating more than 750 resources to this project, the company has said. A dedicated team has been set up to complete significant portions of work in collaboration with officials from the income tax department.

Vedanta Ltd: Will delist its American Depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange and terminate the programme. Vedanta also plans to deregister the ADSs and underlying equity shares and terminate reporting obligations. The decision was taken due to low trading volumes, higher cost of maintenance.

IT stocks: Will be in focus following Accenture Plc.'s reporting revenue increase of 24% year-on-year to $13.42 billion for the quarter ended August. For the full fiscal, revenue rose 14% on year. The results bode well for Indian IT companies.

Telecom stocks: The telecom department has set the ball rolling for another mega spectrum sale by sending a reference to the sector regulator, seeking fresh base prices for the gamut of airwave bands, including key ones like 700 MHz, 3.3-3.6 GHz and the coveted millimeter waves such as 26 GHz and 28 GHz that support 5G technology.

Aditya Birla Capital: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, of which Aditya Birla Capital is the parent, is likely to launch on 29 September and close on 1 October. The price band of the issue is expected to be ₹695-712/share, with valuation seen at ₹20,000-20,500 crore.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Quick service restaurants operator and master franchise of brands such as Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts said it has acquired 25% stake in Gurugram-based nutrition company Wellversed Health. The company would invest ₹10 crore in Wellversed in two tranches.

Dilip Buildcon: The Supreme Court has confirmed the appointment of Dilip Buildcon & VPR Mining Infrastructure, as mine developer cum operator, by Punjab State Power Corporation at the Pachhwara Central Coal Block Mine. The total contract value of the tender is Rs32,156.04 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts: SBI Funds Management acquired 2.5 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing stake to 7.7669% from 7.3937% earlier.

PVR Ltd: CRISIL has downgraded long term credit rating on the company's bank loan facilities to A+/Negative from AA-/Negative, and short term rating to A1 from A1+.

Adani Enterprises: Has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary - Adani Digital Labs. The subsidiary will transform consumer businesses to digital first businesses by creating an omnichannel, integrated platform enabling customers to interact with all B2C businesses of Adani Group.

UltraTech Cement: The company plans to meet 100% of its electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050. It has committed to Climate Group’s RE100 initiative at Climate Week NYC 2021.

