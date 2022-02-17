NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Thursday:

Infosys: The IT major said it will hire more than 55,000 fresh graduates from campuses in FY23 as it sees a very good runway for growth going forward, chief executive Salil Parekh has said, adding that Infosys is targeting a 20% jump in annual revenues in FY22.

Vedanta Ltd: Moody's Investors Service has changed outlook on Vedanta Resources Ltd, parent of Vedanta, to 'negative' from 'stable', due to its largest near-term refinancing requirement amid tightening liquidity in the capital markets. It has affirmed Vedanta Resources' B2 corporate family rating and the B3 rating on senior unsecured notes issued by the company.

Indian Oil: The state-owned company is exploring the option of acquiring IL&FS Paradip Refinery Water Ltd, the crisis-hit IL&FS has said in an affidavit filed before the insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT. However, the Uday Kotak-led board has not shared any financial details while updating the tribunal on the progress of the group's resolution process.

Future Consumer: Part of the beleaguered Future group has defaulted on payment of interest and principal due on unlisted non-convertible bonds issued to CDC Emerging Markets. The deferred coupon (interest) component amount was ₹5.49 crore and the principal amount was ₹21.18 crore. The principal covered deferred installment of ₹9 .41 crore and the February installment of ₹11. 76 crore.

Wipro: Has received a five-year contract to drive transformation for ABB's information systems digital workplace services. The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB's information systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 1,05,000 employees in over 100 countries

InterGlobe Aviation: Promoter of IndiGo airlines will seek shareholders' approval for appointment of co-founder Rahul Bhatia as managing director, and for availing advisory services from non-executive director Gregg Albert Saretsky.

Airline stocks: Oil marketing companies on Wednesday raised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for the second time in February. In the national capital, the price of jet fuel was raised to ₹90,519.79 per kilolitre from ₹86,038.16 per kilolitre. This is the highest ever ATF price. Also, reports said regular international flights services may resume in March-April.

CreditAccess Grameen: The micro-finance lender's board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through debt securities and an additional $7.4 million, about ₹55.5 crore, by issuing masala bonds.

Ashok Leyland: Has partnered with Syncron, a SaaS (Software as a Service) provider, for predictive vehicle maintenance solutions. As part of the partnership, Syncron is integrating an anomaly detection model into Ashok Leyland Condition Monitoring Systems (CMS).

JSW Steel: A joint venture between private equity AION & JSW Steel, SW Ispat Special Steel, has hived off its Raipur, Chhattisgarh plant along with certain other assets to its wholly-owned subsidiary via a slump sale of around ₹450 crore. JSW Ispat Special Products, formerly known as Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd, has manufacturing facilities at Raigarh and Raipur.

