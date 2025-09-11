Stocks to watch: Infosys, Vedanta, RVNL, Tata Motors among shares in focus today

Subscribe

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Sep 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Infosys, Torrent Pharma, RVNL, Tata Motors among shares in focus today
Stocks to watch: Infosys, Torrent Pharma, RVNL, Tata Motors among shares in focus today(Unsplash)

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Infosys

Infosys shares are likely to draw attention today as the company’s board convenes to review and approve a proposed share buyback.

Vedanta

Credit analysts have expressed caution over Vedanta’s proposed 17,000 crore acquisition of debt-laden infrastructure and cement firm Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), noting that the deal offers limited strategic justification.

Eicher Motors

The company’s subsidiary, VECV, will fully pass on the GST reduction to customers starting September 22, lowering the tax on diesel, CNG, and LNG vehicles to 18%, while the GST rate on EVs will remain unchanged at 5%.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has established a wholly owned subsidiary named Reliance Intelligence.

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, stated that “certain data” was affected in the recent cybersecurity breach that disrupted its production and sales.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL has secured the position of the lowest bidder for a 169.49 crore project from West Central Railway, which involves establishing traction substations and integrating SCADA systems in the Bhopal division.

Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has finalized a definitive deal with Johnson & Johnson to acquire the Stugeron brand — including its variants Stugeron Forte and Stugeron Plus, along with associated assets — across 18 markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions, with India and Vietnam identified as key markets.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

BlackRock, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs were among the prominent investors who picked up shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank after Sumitomo offloaded its stake in the lender via a block deal.

Keystone Realtors

The company plans to raise up to 375 crore through a private placement of fully paid, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures, supporting its growth and redevelopment initiatives.

Tega Industries

The company, together with Apollo Funds, has agreed to acquire global mining consumables leader Molycop in an all-cash transaction valued at around $1.5 billion, with the deal expected to close by December 31, 2025.

