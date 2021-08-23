NEW DELHI: The shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corp. will be listed on the bourses today. Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani group: The markets regulator has put the initial public offering (IPO) of Adani Wilmar Ltd on hold, according to the regulator’s website. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the issuance of observations on the Adani Wilmar draft prospectus has been kept in abeyance.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker said in a regulatory filing that its ₹420-crore deal to acquire 51 % stake in Cronus Pharma Specialities India Pvt Ltd (Cronus) has been cancelled.

Cadila Healthcare: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)’s emergency use authorization for Zydus Cadila’s covid vaccine may finally pave the way for educational institutions to reopen. The vaccine is expected to be available for children above 12 years by the end of September. The Union health ministry will soon revise the guidelines for opening schools and issue an advisory on the inoculation programme for children and adolescents, officials said.

HDFC Bank: Fintech major Paytm and the country’s largest private bank HDFC Bank Ltd have entered into a strategic partnership for delivering financial solutions to end consumers and merchants across India.

Infosys: Back home, the Ministry of Finance has 'summoned' Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman why glitches on the Income Tax portal has not been resolved even after over two months of its launch.

JSPL: In the past two years JSPL has grown from 5.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 7.5 MTPA. And it intends to grow to 8.5 mtpa this fiscal. Given the present demand for steel the company wants to put up a plant at the cost of ₹18000 crore to increase capacity to 16 mtpa by 2023.

Karnataka Bank: The lender plans to raise up to ₹6,000 crore debt capital during the current financial year, and it will seek shareholders' approval in the ensuing AGM next month. Besides, the private sector lender has also planned to raise equity capital by issuing 15 crore shares through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Its annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled for September 2.

NTPC: The state-run company has secure a raft of project contracts under the aegis of International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Cuba, Niger, and Malawi to help set up solar parks to meet these countries’ electricity demands, said two people aware of the development.

Oil cos: Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 20 paise per litre each on Sunday - the first reduction in petrol rate in over a month, and the fourth in case of diesel in less than a week. Petrol price in Delhi was cut to ₹101.64 a litre and diesel to ₹89.07 per litre, according to a price notification of state-run oil companies.

Voda Idea: The Centre is not keen on merging the troubled telco with MTNL-VSNL, according to media reports. Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had earlier offered to transfer the group’s entire ownership in Vodafone Idea Ltd to the government in a last-ditch effort to keep the cash-strapped telco from collapsing.

