Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Voda Idea, Karnataka Bank, oil stocks, Cadila

Cadila Healthcare: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)’s emergency use authorization for Zydus Cadila’s covid vaccine may finally pave the way for educational institutions to reopen. The vaccine is expected to be available for children above 12 years by the end of September. The Union health ministry will soon revise the guidelines for opening schools and issue an advisory on the inoculation programme for children and adolescents, officials said.

