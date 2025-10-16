Stocks to watch: Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Hyundai India among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market saw broad-based buying across sectors on Wednesday, October 15, supported by upbeat global cues. The Sensex climbed 575 points, or 0.70%, to close at 82,605.43, while the Nifty 50 advanced 178 points, or 0.73%, to finish at 25,323.55. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, gaining 1.07% and 0.78%, respectively.

"Markets rebounded sharply on Wednesday, gaining over half a percent and extending the prevailing positive momentum. After a firm start, the Nifty continued to move higher through most of the session, though mild profit-taking in the final hour trimmed some gains. Eventually, it closed at 25,323.55, up 0.71%. Sector-wise, most indices ended in the green, with realty, financials, and metals leading the advance. The broader market also remained constructive, as both midcap and smallcap indices posted healthy gains, supported by strong market breadth.

The up move was driven by some easing in US-China trade tussle and a rebound in the rupee from recent lows. Additionally, a stable start to the earnings season and rating agencies reaffirming their positive outlook on India helped counter lingering worries around global growth and trade tensions," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Infosys, Wipro, Jio Financial, Nestle India, LTIMindtree, Eternal Shares of Infosys, Wipro, Jio Financial, Nestle India, LTIMindtree, Eternal will remain in focus as companies will be declaring Q2 results today.

Axis Bank Private sector lender Axis Bank posted a sharp decline in standalone net profit to ₹5,090 crore for the second quarter, down from ₹6,918 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, net interest income (NII) inched up 2% year-on-year to ₹13,744 crore.

HDB Financial Services The company reported a 1.6% year-on-year decline in Q2FY26 net profit to ₹581 crore, even as NII rose 19.7% to ₹2,193 crore and total income grew 18.4% to ₹2,851 crore.

Bharat Electronics The company has bagged fresh orders totaling ₹592 crore since September 29. Key contracts include those for tank subsystems and overhauling, communication gear, combat management systems, ship data networks, the Kavach train collision avoidance system, as well as laser dazzlers, jammers, upgrades, and spare parts.

Hero Motocorp The world’s leading motorcycle and scooter manufacturer has officially entered the Spanish market through a partnership with Noria Motos, a subsidiary of the ONEX Group, while also launching its Euro 5+ compliant models.

L&T Finance L&T Finance Ltd posted a 6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹735 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, supported by robust growth in retail lending and better asset quality.

TVS Motor TVS Motor has entered the adventure tourer segment in India with the launch of the Apache RTX 300. The motorcycle will compete with models such as the KTM 250 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure, and Royal Enfield Scram. It is priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Indian Energy Exchange The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued one of its largest recent orders in an insider trading case concerning Indian Energy Exchange shares. A rapid investigation and search operations carried out around a month ago revealed insider trading activities valued at over ₹173 crore.

Angel One The company posted a 50% year-on-year decline in net profit, which fell to ₹212 crore in Q2 FY25. Its revenue dropped 20% to ₹1,201 crore, and EBITDA slipped 38.2% to ₹415.2 crore. Consequently, margins contracted to 34.5% from 44.7% in the same period last year.

Delta Corp The company posted a 7% decline in net profit year-on-year for the quarter ended September 2025, falling to ₹25 crore from ₹27 crore in the same period last year.