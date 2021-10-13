Stocks to watch: Infosys, Wipro, RIL

Tata Motors: Private equity investor TPG Group has announced that it will invest ₹7,500 crore in the wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary of Tata Motors. The investment is to be made in tranches over 18 months from the date of completion of the first tranche. The first round of capital infusion will be completed by March 2022 and the entire funds will be infused by the end of 2022, according to reports.