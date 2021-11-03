Stocks to watch: Infosys, Wipro, Vedanta

NEW DELHI : Here are the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:

Infosys: Infosys Finacle announced that the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite will be available on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud for financial services. This collaboration will help banks scale business transformation, become more agile, and power their growth with an on-demand portfolio of products and services.

Wipro: Wipro Ltd has partnered with TEOCO to develop solutions that help communication service providers improve network automation, flexibility, efficiency, and reliability. Together, Wipro and TEOCO will provide CSPs with comprehensive solutions to plan, analyze, optimize, and monitor next-generation networks.

Vodafone Idea: Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is close to investing at least $150 million in Vodafone Idea Ltd in his personal capacity, two people aware of the matter said, as an immediate measure to keep the group’s cash-strapped telecom business afloat. Also, in line with ongoing 5G trials in India, Vodafone Idea and Ericsson have teamed up to showcase the power of 5G to transform the healthcare sector in India.

Vedanta: Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said the board of its indirect wholly-owned arm Sesa Mining Corp Ltd (SMCL) has approved the acquisition of Desai Cement Company Pvt Ltd. The acquisition will enhance the group's portfolio with cement and help develop additional synergies through vertical integration.

BEL: The Defence Acquisition Council headed by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved proposals worth ₹7,695 crore for the Armed Forces Modernization under ‘Make in India’. Under the approvals, Lynx U2 Fire Control System will be acquired from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). It will enhance the detection tracking and engagement possibilities of Naval warships.

Spicejet: Crisil Ratings has withdrawn its 'Crisil D' credit rating for SpiceJet Ltd stating that the airline has not provided it with adequate information to carry out a rating review, the international rating agency said in a press release.

SWSL: Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) on Tuesday said it has got shareholders' approval to issue equity shares on a preferential basis to Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) in its extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Tata Power: Tata Power will seek shareholders' nod to amend a scheme of arrangement to keep Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) as an independent entity, contrary to its earlier plan to merge it with itself through a postal ballot notice.

IL&FS: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the crisis-hit IL&FS’ three proposed transactions to divest its stake in ONGC Tripura Power to GAIL, its offshore entity IL&FS Prime Terminals FZC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur Toll Road (WCBTRL).

Bharti Airtel: The telecom company has reported a higher profit at ₹1,134 crore in Q2FY22 against ₹283.5 crore in Q1FY22; its revenue rose to ₹28,326.4 crore from ₹26,853.6 crore year-on-year.

BSE: BSE has signed a memorandum of understanding with HDFC Bank to further encourage and promote listing of startups and SMEs across India. Through this MoU, HDFC Bank and BSE shall evaluate banking & lending solutions for startups undergoing listing process on start-ups and SME platform.

