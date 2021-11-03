Stocks to watch: Infosys, Wipro, Vedanta

Vodafone Idea: Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is close to investing at least $150 million in Vodafone Idea Ltd in his personal capacity, two people aware of the matter said, as an immediate measure to keep the group’s cash-strapped telecom business afloat. Also, in line with ongoing 5G trials in India, Vodafone Idea and Ericsson have teamed up to showcase the power of 5G to transform the healthcare sector in India.