Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, GAIL, SBI

State Bank of India: The board of the bank has approved raising Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital to an amount of ₹4,000 crore and fresh Tier 2 capital of up to ₹10,000 crore. SBI will redeem existing Tier 2 capital bonds of ₹11,015 crore having all call dates during FY21 and replacing the same by fresh Tier 2 capital bonds of the same amount. This will be over and above the ₹10,000 crore Tier 2 capital raising.