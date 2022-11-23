Stocks to Watch: Inox Green Energy, Adani Enterprises, Nykaa, Vedanta, TechM

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises Ltd. is considering issuing at least $1.8 billion in new shares, according to people familiar with the matter. The conglomerate is working with advisers on the follow-on issue and could sell the shares as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The sale could even raise as much as $2.4 billion, one of the people said.

