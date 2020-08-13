Ultratech Cement: India’s largest cement company Ultratech Cement Ltd will invest ₹1,500 crore in capital expenditure this fiscal despite the constraints of an ongoing pandemic, according to a Mint report. With a slew of acquisitions made in the last two years, Ultratech’s global capacity is now 114.8 million tonnes per annum and is the is the only company to have a capacity of over 100 million tonnes in a single country, outside of China.