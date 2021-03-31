NEW DELHI: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: The company has secured a letter of award from NHAI for a project in West Bengal, and emerged as the preferred bidder for another NHAI project in Himachal Pradesh. The orders cumulatively amount to ₹5,0004 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd: The allotment committee of the company’s board of directors approved and allotted 32,000 senior non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹3,200 crore on a private placement basis at ₹10 lakh apiece.

BHEL: The company has secured an order worth over ₹400 crore to set up a 525 TPD Sulphur Recovery Unit at IOCL’s Paradip Refinery in Odisha and was won against stiff international competitive bidding, BHEL said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Power: Tata Power has secured an order to develop 60 MW (mega watt) solar project for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam, it said in a regulatory filing.

Ircon International: Railway PSU company Ircon International said its board of directors will meet on Monday, 5 April 2021, to consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel Ltd announced the completion of the resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel worth ₹19,400 crore on Tuesday. analysts reckon that the impact of the Bhushan Power and Steel acquisition may not be too harsh on JSW’s earnings and balance sheet.

MAS Financial Services Ltd: The company’s board has approved and allotted 6,500 NCDs worth ₹65 crore at ₹1 lakh apiece, it said in a regulatory filing.

Nazara Technologies Ltd: The company's stock listed at a premium of over 80% in opening trade, but ended Tuesday 20% lower than its opening price.

HDFC Bank: India’s largest private sector lender was again hit by a major e-banking outage on Tuesday, after having faced three disruptions since 2018. Infuriated customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at not being able to transact on the bank’s mobile app and the internet banking platform.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd: The company said that the deadline for conclusion of acquisition of shares Sri Lanka-based Ideal Finance as part of a joint venture deal with the company for LKR 2 billion (nearly ₹80 crore) will be postponed till 30 September, from the previous deadline of 30 March 2021, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

