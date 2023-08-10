Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, Axis Bank, SpiceJet, Zee Entertainment, SJVN4 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp, LIC, Apollo Tyres, Biocon, Bajaj Electricals, Grasim Industries, Pidilite, Page Industries, SAIL, and Torrent Power are some of the companies that will be in focus today as they will declare their quarterly earnings.
Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in focus in today's trade:
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message