Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, Axis Bank, SpiceJet, Zee Entertainment, SJVN

IRCTC: IRCTC's first-quarter profit stood at ₹232.22 crore with a decline of 5% on a year-on-year(YoY) basis. The company's profit in the fourth quarter of the last financial year was at was ₹279 crore. On segment-wise performance, IRCTC's revenue from the internet ticketing business declined 4 per cent to ₹290 crore in the April-June quarter, from ₹302 crore during the same period the previous year. The revenue from the tourism business rose 58 per cent to ₹130 crore in the June quarter, up from ₹82 crore in the corresponding period last year.