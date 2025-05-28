Stocks to watch: IRCTC, LIC, Waaree Energies, NMDC, ITC among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. IRCTC, SAIL, Cummins India Shares of IRCTC, Steel Authority of India, and Cummins India will remain in focus today as companies will be declaring Q4 results today.

LIC Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) posted a 38% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching ₹19,039 crore compared to ₹13,782 crore during the same period last year.

Waaree Energies Waree Energies' agreement with Ewaa Renewable Techno Solutions Pvt Ltd to acquire a 55% stake for ₹5.5 crore has been called off.

NMDC State-run mining major NMDC Ltd delivered strong financial performance in Q4 FY25, with revenue climbing 8% and net profit up 4.8% compared to the same period last year, although EBITDA margins faced some strain due to higher operational expenses.

ITC BAT plans to sell up to a 2.3% stake in ITC, valued at ₹11,613 crore. The base price for the sale is set at ₹400 per share, representing an 8% discount to the current market price.

P&G Hygiene Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd posted a net profit of ₹156.1 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, with total revenue reaching ₹991.6 crore. The company’s board has proposed a dividend of ₹65 per share.

Bharat Dynamics Bharat Dynamics has released its Q4 earnings, posting a net profit of ₹273 crore — a 5% decline from ₹289 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Tata Steel Tata Group's steel subsidiary has submitted a new writ petition to the Delhi High Court, requesting relief that includes ₹757.14 crore in compensation, plus interest, for the cancellation of a coal block and the non-payment of outstanding dues owed to the company.

PG Electroplast The Government of Singapore purchased shares in PG Electroplast valued at ₹288 crore through a block deal on Tuesday.

Olectra Greentech Olectra Greentech stated that it has not received any formal cancellation notice regarding its electric bus contract in Maharashtra, dismissing earlier media reports that claimed the ₹10,000 crore deal had been terminated due to procedural issues.