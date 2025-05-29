Stocks to watch: IRCTC, Suzlon Energy, SAIL, Bajaj Auto, Coal India among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bajaj Auto, Suzlon Energy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, SJVN, Ola Electric Shares of Bajaj Auto, Suzlon Energy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, SJVN, Ola Electric will remain in focus today as companies will declare March quarter results.

IRCTC The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) posted a 26% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for Q4FY25, reaching ₹358 crore compared to ₹284 crore in the same quarter last year.

SAIL SAIL posted an 11% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹1,251 crore in Q4, while its revenue grew by 4.9% to ₹29,316 crore, up from ₹1,126 crore and ₹27,958 crore, respectively, in the same quarter last year.

Deepak Nitrate Deepak Nitrite posted a 20% drop in net profit to ₹202 crore in the fourth quarter, despite a 2% increase in revenue to ₹2,180 crore.

IndusInd Bank The capital markets regulator Sebi has issued an ex-parte interim order against five senior executives, including the former CEO of IndusInd Bank, in connection with an insider trading case.

Coal India State-owned Coal India has been named the “Preferred Bidder” for the Oranga-Revatipur Graphite and Vanadium Block located in Chhattisgarh. The mining lease, offered in Tranche V of the auction, is expected to be finalized within three years. This marks a significant step in diversifying Coal India's resource portfolio beyond coal.

Natco Pharma Natco Pharma reported a solid performance in the fourth quarter, with net profit increasing by 5% to ₹406 crore. Revenue rose by 16% to ₹1,287.3 crore, and EBITDA reached ₹548 crore. However, the company's profit margins saw a minor decline, slipping to 44.89% from 46.55% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Bata India The shoemaker posted a 27.7% decline in net profit, bringing it down to ₹46 crore, while revenue saw a slight dip to ₹788.2 crore. Operating profit (EBITDA) fell by over 26%, and profit margins shrank significantly by more than 200 basis points.

RITES Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shree Cement to collaborate on the development of railway infrastructure and related services.

Gensol Engineering The Ahmedabad bench of the NCLT has launched proceedings against Gensol Engineering, along with its promoters and affiliated entities, over accusations of corporate fraud and lapses in governance.