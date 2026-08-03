Stocks to watch: IREDA, ITC, Maruti Suzuki among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: On Friday, the Indian stock market closed in positive territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending the session below the 24,400 mark. The Sensex gained 166.49 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 78,094.64, while the Nifty 50 advanced 66.45 points, or 0.27%, to finish at 24,383.60.

However, the market is likely to open on a higher note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive start on Monday, 3 August. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,580 mark, up over 200 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian equity markets are poised for a cautiously positive start, with investor sentiment improving after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that negotiations with Iran are expected to resume on Monday, reviving hopes of a diplomatic resolution following recent military tensions. Reflecting improved risk appetite, GIFT Nifty is indicating a gap-up opening at around 24,580, nearly 200 points above the previous close, signalling that the recent recovery in domestic equities could continue in today's session,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch IREDA, SBI Funds Management, Torrent Power, Ather Energy, Nazara Technologies, DOMS Industries Shares of IREDA, SBI Funds Management, Torrent Power, Ather Energy, Nazara Technologies, DOMS Industries will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q1 results 2026 today.

ITC The company posted a standalone net profit of ₹3,578.8 crore for the June quarter, marking a 27.1% decline from ₹4,912 crore reported in the same period last year. Standalone revenue also fell 14.4% year-on-year to ₹16,908 crore from ₹19,761 crore.

Maruti Suzuki The country's largest carmaker reported mixed standalone results for the June quarter, as a better-than-expected net profit was overshadowed by weaker operating performance amid margin pressure despite healthy revenue growth. Standalone net profit stood at ₹3,352 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, down 10.8% from ₹3,758 crore a year earlier.

Indian Oil Corporation The state-run oil marketing company reported a standalone net loss of ₹2,661.3 crore for the quarter ended June.

Sun Pharma The pharmaceutical major posted a 27% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹2,895 crore in the first quarter, compared with ₹2,279 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Persistent Systems The IT services company reported a 9% quarter-on-quarter decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27.

ZEE Market regulator Sebi has barred ZEEL, Managing Director Punit Goenka, and Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra from the securities market after finding that the company's Hyderabad land was pledged as collateral for loans taken by Essel Group entities without the required corporate approvals.

Bharat Electronics The defence PSU said it has secured fresh orders worth ₹847 crore since July 13. The contracts include electro-optics, a security operations centre, seekers, components, spares, and related services.

NCC The company secured three new orders worth ₹1,052.71 crore in July. Of the total, projects valued at ₹590.38 crore were awarded to its buildings division, while contracts worth ₹462.33 crore were bagged by the water division.

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Powerica The company has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the development of a 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat. The project will supply power at a tariff of ₹3.435 per kWh under a 25-year agreement.

Lupin The company has received approval under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act for its Diazepam Injection USP, 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL), available in single-dose prefilled syringes.