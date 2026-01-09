Stocks to watch: IREDA, Reliance Industries, BEL, RVNL among 10 shares in focus today; full list inside

Stock market today: Following a sharp sell-off in the previous session, the Indian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note on Friday, January 9, amid mixed cues from Asian peers.

Meanwhile, early signs from the Gift Nifty pointed to a mildly positive start, with the index trading at 26,002.5—up about 35 points, or 0.13%, from its last close.

On Thursday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw a steep, broad-based decline in line with weak global market trends. The Sensex posted its sharpest single-day percentage fall in over four months, while the Nifty 50 slipped below the 25,900 mark.

Heavy selling pressure dragged the 30-share Sensex down 780 points, or 0.92%, to close at 84,180.96. According to Capitalmarket data, this marked the index’s biggest one-day fall since August 26, 2025, when it had dropped 1.04%.

“Markets ended Thursday’s session on a weaker note as selling pressure intensified, largely in response to feeble global cues. The Nifty opened lower and remained under pressure throughout the session, eventually settling near the day’s low at 25,876.85, down by nearly 1%. Sectoral performance was broadly negative, with metals, energy and IT stocks witnessing significant selling pressure. The broader markets also came under sharp pressure, with both midcap and smallcap indices declining by around 2% each, highlighting broad-based weakness and a cautious stance among participants,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, here's a list of stocks that may attract investor interest and are likely to experience some movement today.

IREDA State-owned solar energy company IREDA is set to announce its December-quarter results on Friday, having already disclosed key operational metrics in a business update earlier this month.

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries, which runs the world’s largest refining complex, said on Thursday that it would explore purchasing Venezuelan crude if sales to non-US buyers are permitted. The stock is likely to attract investors from D-Street amid the ongoing US-Venezuela conflict.

BEL BEL has secured an additional order valued at ₹596 crore since its previous disclosure on January 1, strengthening its order book and underscoring continued demand in the defence sector, which is likely to boost investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited RVNL has secured a ₹201.23 crore order from East Coast Railway for establishing a wagon Periodic Overhaul (POH) workshop at Kantabanji in Odisha, designed to handle 200 wagons, with the project scheduled for completion within 18 months.

NTPC India’s state-owned power producer NTPC is evaluating at least 30 sites nationwide for potential nuclear power projects, as part of its strategy to scale up its clean energy portfolio, according to people familiar with the development.

Power Grid Corporation of India Power Grid has emerged as the successful bidder through a tariff-based competitive bidding process to develop a new inter-state transmission system, underscoring its pivotal role in the country’s power infrastructure.

Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland, a major commercial vehicle manufacturer in India, is scheduled to launch its new electric vehicle production facility in Lucknow on Friday, January 9.

Indian Energy Exchange The IEX Market Coupling case is set for a hearing tomorrow at 10:30 am, keeping investors attentive to regulatory updates that may influence the stock.

Vedanta Vedanta has addressed recent reports about its contract extension, confirming that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas declined its application in September 2025.

Bharat Forge Bharat Forge has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Germany’s Agile Robots to promote AI-driven industrial automation, with the goal of boosting smart manufacturing capabilities and driving digital transformation throughout its operations.