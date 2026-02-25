Stocks to watch: IRFC, IDFC First Bank, RVNL among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, driven by positive global market cues, after stabilising from the sharp decline seen in the previous session.

Trends in Gift Nifty also point to a firm start for domestic equities, with the index trading near the 25,669 mark, reflecting a premium of about 69 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are likely to see a flat to mildly positive start, tracking a modest overnight recovery on Wall Street and a constructive tone across Asian markets in early trade. However, the overall undertone is expected to remain cautious, as sentiment stays subdued amid persistent US–Iran geopolitical tensions and firm crude oil prices, which continue to pose a macroeconomic challenge for India.

At the same time, ongoing concerns around AI-driven disruptions in global technology stocks are weighing on broader risk appetite. While the rebound in overseas markets offers some comfort heading into the open, geopolitical tensions, fresh tariff-related uncertainty following the US Supreme Court’s rejection of President Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariffs, and lingering AI-led concerns are likely to keep sentiment guarded at higher levels,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Tuesday, however, the Indian market ended with steep losses amid broad-based selling pressure, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 25,500 level. The Sensex plunged 1,068.74 points, or 1.28%, to settle at 82,225.92, while the Nifty 50 declined 288.35 points, or 1.12%, to close at 25,424.65.

Stocks to watch Amid this backdrop, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, February 25 -

IRFC The government will divest up to a 4% stake in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) through an offer for sale (OFS), which will open on Wednesday for non-retail investors, while retail investors can submit their bids on Thursday.

IDFC First Bank The Government of Haryana on Tuesday set up a high-level committee to investigate the unauthorised transfer of funds from IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, and to review the state’s banking policy, according to an official order issued by the Personnel Department.

RVNL Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has won a contract worth ₹270.22 crore from Central Railway to establish a 220/132/55 KV traction substation along with related works in the Daund–Solapur section under the EPC mode, aimed at supporting a 3,000 MT loading target, the company said in an exchange filing.

Lupin Lupin announced that it has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Brivaracetam Oral Solution 10 mg/mL.

Waaree Energies The company said its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies Private Ltd, has been awarded a Letter of Award by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited for developing a 300 MW wind power project in Dwarka, Gujarat.

Dr Reddy's Lab The pharmaceutical major said it has received a communication from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicating that the regulator has concluded its investigation into the alleged improper payments and, at this stage, does not plan to recommend any enforcement action.

Hindalco The company stated that its wholly owned subsidiary, Novelis Inc., has entered into a subscription agreement with AV Minerals.

Hexaware Technologies The IT services and solutions provider has broadened its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer AI-powered software development lifecycle (SDLC) capabilities to enterprises globally.

Power Grid Corporation of India The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has raised the allowable equity investment ceiling for Power Grid Corporation of India from the existing ₹5,000 crore per subsidiary to ₹7,500 crore per subsidiary, while keeping the overall cap unchanged at 15% of the company’s net worth.

HG Infra Engineering The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹1,582 crore project awarded by the National Highways Authority of India.

