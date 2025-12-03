Stocks to watch: IRFC, India Cements, Canara Bank among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, December 2, as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a weaker rupee and continued foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex dropped 504 points, or 0.59%, to close at 85,138, while the Nifty 50 ended 144 points, or 0.55%, lower at 26,032. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms shrank by ₹1.82 lakh crore, reaching ₹472.59 lakh crore.

Attention now turns to the RBI’s upcoming three-day monetary policy meeting, which begins tomorrow, with the policy announcement scheduled for December 5.

"Markets edged lower on the weekly expiry day, losing nearly half a percent and extending the ongoing consolidation phase. After a soft start, the Nifty drifted gradually through the session and settled near the day’s low at 26,032, marking a decline of around 0.43% from the previous close of 26,176. Sectorally, most indices moved in line with the benchmark, with banking, financials, and metals among the top losers. The broader market tone also remained subdued, as both midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red.

The decline was primarily driven by a sharp contraction in the IIP data, weakness in the rupee, and caution ahead of the upcoming US Fed and RBI policy decisions later in the week. Global cues offered little support, with US markets closing lower due to rising treasury yields and Asian markets showing only a modest rebound," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch IRFC The state-run company announced that it has entered into a loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s GIFT City branch in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to secure an external commercial borrowing (ECB) worth ¥300 million (equivalent to $300 million).

IndiGo IndiGo announced that it has received a penalty order of ₹117.52 crore concerning input tax credit, and the airline plans to contest the decision. The order was issued by the Joint Commissioner of Central Tax and Central Excise under the CGST Kochi Commissionerate in Kerala.

India Cements The company announced that its subsidiaries — PT Coromandel Minerals Resources in Indonesia and Raasi Minerals Pte Ltd in Singapore — have signed a share sale and purchase agreement to sell their entire stake in PT Adcoal Energindo, Indonesia, for a proposed value of IDR 10 billion (about ₹5.4 crore).

Hindustan Copper The state-run company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NTPC Mining Ltd (NML) to work together on copper and other critical mineral development.

Canara Bank The state-owned bank announced that it has raised ₹3,500 crore by issuing 7.55% Basel III-compliant additional tier I bonds. This includes a base issue of ₹1,000 crore and an additional green shoe option of ₹2,500 crore, with both portions fully subscribed.

KPI Green KPI Green Energy has secured an order from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) to handle the engineering, procurement, and construction of a floating solar power project with a capacity of 142 MW (DC) / 110 MW (AC). The project will be set up on the reservoir of the Kadana Dam in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services The company announced that its Finance Committee has cleared the proposal to issue up to 30,000 fully paid, secured, rated, redeemable, and listed senior non-convertible debentures, each with a face value of ₹1,00,000, totaling up to ₹300 crore.

CEAT The Finance and Banking Committee of CEAT’s Board of Directors will meet on December 5, 2025, to consider a proposal for issuing non-convertible debentures through a private placement.

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki, India’s top carmaker, widened its electric lineup on Tuesday by launching its first electric SUV, the e-Vitara.

Bikaji Foods International The company injected an additional $250,000 into its fully owned U.S. unit, Bikaji Foods International USA Corp, by subscribing to 25,000 common shares priced at $10 each on December 2.