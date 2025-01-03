Stocks to Watch: IRFC, RITES, Avenue Supermarts, Hero MotoCorp, NHPC, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

IRFC: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Railway Energy Management Company Ltd (REMCL), a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways (MOR) and RITES. This partnership aims to finance renewable energy projects awarded by REMCL to supply power to Indian Railways, supporting its mission to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

RITES: RITES Ltd, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, has won a contract valued at ₹69.78 crore (excluding GST) from Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) for extensive repairs of 43 WDS6 locomotives at the Bhilai Steel Plant. The project, part of the "R3Y/R6Y Repair of WDS6 Locomotives" initiative, will span three years and involve comprehensive locomotive maintenance.

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart stores, posted a 17.5% rise in standalone revenue to ₹15,565.23 crore in Q3 FY25, up from ₹13,247.33 crore a year ago. As of December 31, 2024, the company operated 387 stores, showcasing its expanding footprint.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp, India’s top two-wheeler manufacturer, recorded a 7.5% increase in total sales to 59,11,065 units in 2024, driven by strong demand for motorcycles, scooters, and EVs. However, December 2024 sales saw a 17.5% YoY decline to 3,24,906 units, with domestic sales falling 22% but exports surging by 91% YoY to 30,754 units.

NHPC: NHPC Ltd, India’s largest hydropower company, announced the receipt of its second on-account gross payment of ₹250 crore under its Mega Insurance Policy. This payout addresses business interruption losses due to the October 2023 flash flood at its 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station.

Varun Beverages: Varun Beverages, a key PepsiCo bottler, has invested ₹413 crore to acquire an additional 2.42% stake in its South African subsidiary, The Beverage Company Proprietary Ltd (Bevco). The investment will support debt repayment and enhance Bevco's balance sheet for future growth.

Wockhardt: Wockhardt Ltd has received CDSCO approval for Miqnaf (nafithromycin), a new ultra-short course treatment for Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP). The once-a-day, three-day treatment is effective against multi-drug-resistant pathogens and marks a significant advancement in CABP management.

Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, recorded a 2% YoY decrease in mined metal production to 265 kilotonnes (kt) in Q3 FY25 due to lower ore output at the Agucha and SK mines. However, output improved 3% sequentially owing to better grades and production at the Agucha and Zawar mines.

Bank of Maharashtra: Bank of Maharashtra posted a 16.9% YoY growth in total business to ₹5.08 lakh crore in Q3 FY25, with gross advances rising 21.2% to ₹2.29 lakh crore and deposits increasing 13.5% to ₹2.79 lakh crore. The bank's credit-deposit ratio improved to 81.95% from 76.78% in the prior year.

V2 Retail: Value retailer V2 Retail Ltd reported a 58% YoY surge in Q3 FY25 revenue to rs 591.03 crore, supported by a 25% Same Store Sales Growth (SSG) and the opening of 21 new outlets. The company now operates 160 stores, with a total retail area of 17.22 lakh square feet, and recorded 31% SSG for the nine months ending December 2024.

Biocon: Biocon Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon, has received NMPA approval in China for its Tacrolimus capsules in 0.5mg, 1mg, and 5mg strengths. The immunosuppressant is used to prevent organ rejection in transplant patients, further strengthening Biocon’s global pharmaceutical portfolio.